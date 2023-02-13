Click to share this via email

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with kids Patrick 'Bronze' Mahomes and Sterling Skye

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany had quite a magical celebration after his Super Bowl win at none other than Disneyland on Monday.

The Kansas City quarterback and his wife, 27, cuddled closely with their newborn son Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III and their 2-year-old daughter Sterling Skye as the family celebrated the big Super Bowl victory at their first family visit to the resort.

The couple happily posed in front of Sleeping Beauty’s gigantic castle.

Patrick Mahomes and newborn baby Bronze — Photo: Disneyland

Another photo showed Mahomes holding baby Bronze with Minnie and Mickey Mouse by their sides.

“Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️,” the couple shared alongside photos of the family at Disneyland on Instagram.

The NFL star opted for a comfortable and casual red hoodie with distressed denim jeans. At the same time, Brittany sported oversized black shades, a white zip-up sweater, and baggy navy jeans covered in pockets.

The celebratory visit to the magical world of Disneyland happened one day after Mahomes helped bring the win for the Kansas Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-35.

Mahomes also earned the coveted Most Valuable Player title following the big win.