Get ready for a stellar dose of 90s pop nostalgia because S Club 7 is reuniting for a European tour.

The iconic British pop band, featuring members Tina Barrett, Rachel Stevens, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, Jon Lee and Paul Cattermole, will be marking their 25th anniversary with a reunion tour this October in Europe.

“We are very excited to say that we are going back out on tour in October,” said Rachel while on BBC’s “The One Show”. “We’re just so excited to get back out there and sing our hearts out.”

We can't wait to be reunited with you all this October 🇬🇧 Sign up before 5pm GMT tomorrow to gain access to PRE-SALE TICKETS via the link in our bio. PRE-SALE opens Wednesday 15th Feb, 10am GMT. GENERAL SALE opens Friday 17th Feb, 10am GMT 🎊 #SClub7Reunited pic.twitter.com/wBS2MbdiSK — S Club 7 (@SClub7) February 13, 2023

Bradley added that fans could expect a ton of “nostalgia” with the tour and insisted: “Obviously, we’re bringing the late ’90s.”

Paul explained that the band is still “determining what we’re going to put on the set list.”

S Club 7 was formed in 1998 and dominated the charts in 1999 with their debut bop, “Bring It All Back To You”. S Club 7 then dominated the airwaves with hits like “S Club Party” and “Don’t Stop Movin'”.

Fans can purchase pre-sale tickets for the group’s tour here.