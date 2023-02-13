According to a report by Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch, Ryan Reynolds is teaming-up with Toronto-based real estate development corporation Remington Group to purchase the Ottawa Senators.

Garrioch reports in the Ottawa Sun that Reynolds and Remington Group will make a bid to purchase the team along with building a new arena at LeBreton Flats, a neighbourhood in downtown Ottawa.

Allegedly Remington Group is leading the campaign bid to purchase the Ottawa Senators, but if the deal goes through, Reynolds will be the face of the team.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has publicly stated that he wants Reynolds involved in whoever purchases the team. He believes Reynolds’s high celebrity profile would bring good publicity to the team and help increase their notoriety.

The “Deadpool” actor is also reportedly planning to create a series surrounding the purchase of the team and the construction of the new stadium. The show would be similar to “Welcome to Wrexham” on Disney Plus.

Reynolds has some stiff competition, as Garrioch reports that Toronto billionaires Jeffrey and Michael Kimel have also been listed as potential buyers.

Reports expect the team to sell for upwards of $800 million.