Despite Fred Astaire allegedly never wanting his life to be depicted on the big screen, there are now two cinematic biopics in production about the famed Hollywood dancer.

Both films are not correlated with one another and will not be directed, acted or produced by the same people.

The first one, announced early on Monday, Feb. 13, per The Hollywood Reporter, stars Tom Holland as the Hollywood icon and will be directed by Paul King, the man behind “Paddington”. Sony Pictures is producing the film.

This biopic will chronicle Astaire’s inseparable relationship with his sister Adele as the two grew in their dance talents before eventually going their separate ways.

The other biopic, reported by Deadline, will revolve around the chaotic relationship between Hollywood dance icons Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

The film will allegedly star BAFTA-winner Jamie Bell as Astaire and “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” actress Margaret Qualley as Rogers. 30West is financing the film, and the film is aiming to start production later this year.