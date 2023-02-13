Click to share this via email

Netflix has released the first photos of their new series “Beef”, which premieres on April 6, 2023.

A24 is producing the series, and it stars Steven Yuen as Danny Cho and Ali Wong as Amy Lau.

“Beef” is a dark comedy focusing on the aftermath of Danny Cho, a failing contractor resentful towards life, and Amy Lau, a self-made entrepreneur who appears to have it all, after the two engage in a road rage incident.

Beef. (L to R) Steven Yeun as Danny, Young Mazino as Paul in episode 102 of Beef. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 — Netflix

Their lives begin to unravel unexpectedly as their feud continues to heighten.

Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, and Patti Yasutake also star in the series, alongside Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino, and Remy Holt.

Beef. Ali Wong as Amy in episode 101 of Beef. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 — Netflix

Lee Sung Jin, the mind behind “Silicon Valley”, is the show’s executive producer. The ten episodes of “Beef” were directed by Jake Schreier, HIKARI, and Lee Sung Jin.

Beef. Steven Yeun as Danny in episode 106 of Beef. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 — Netflix