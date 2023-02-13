Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, are celebrating five years of marriage.

The 41-year-old comedian shared a blurry photo of her and Fischer, 43, engaged in a smooch to her Instagram on Monday to announce the five-year mark of their wedding anniversary.

“Married for 5 years,” she wrote alongside the photo. “I think we got this.”

The pair’s celebrity friends swarmed in the comment section to show their support for the marriage milestone. Rachel Bilson commented with a simple fire emoji, while singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton wrote: “All the vibes say yes.”

Schumer and Fischer were first rumoured to be together in November 2017 after photos of the pair enjoying a candlelit dinner in New York City surfaced.

From there, the couple made their Instagram official in February 2018 before making their marriage official at an intimate wedding in Malibu.

The couple has since dashed several milestones together, including the birth of their son in May 2019 and earning a prestigious Emmy nomination for their cooking show, “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook“.