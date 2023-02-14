More than two decades together, and still as in love as ever.

On Tuesday, celebrating Valentine’s Day, Victoria and David Beckham each shared loving tributes to each other on their Instagram feeds.

“26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much @davidbeckham 💕💕💕💕 kisses,” Victoria wrote in her post, along with two photos of them tother from 1999.

David shared his own throwback photo, also from 1999, writing, “Happy Valentines to my valentine 🌹 we Love You @victoriabeckham.. ❤️,” and tagging their kids.

1999 was also the year David and Victoria tied the knot, going on to have four kids together, 23-year-old Brooklyn, 20-year-old Romeo, 17-year-old Cruz and 11-year-old Harper.

In the comments, fans shared in the love for the two stars.

“I admire you and your ever-lasting love to the moon and back. You are true idols!!!” wrote one person.

“Relationship goalssss,” another said.

Others pointed out how similar they look in the photos to their kids, with one fan writing, “Harper looks like her daddy.”