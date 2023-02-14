Canadian singer Lindsay Ell spoke candidly about her battle with an eating disorder in an Instagram post on Monday.

Referencing a recent appearance she made on “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe”, Ell wrote: “I was on a podcast last week, and I shared something that I felt like I should share with all of you, because that’s what we do here.

“I got diagnosed with an eating disorder a few weeks ago, and have come to terms that it’s something I have been living in denial of for the better part of 20 years. I always told myself that an eating disorder would look like ‘that kind of body’ and that there’s no way I could have one because I didn’t look like that. I told myself that the way I was living was fine because it was just part of my career…

“But it got to the point where it felt like it was taking over my life, and I no longer had control over what I ate or didn’t eat in the shadows. I got really good at pretending that everything was ok out in public but at home I was shrivelling up,” she added.

The country musician went on, “I know that eating disorders are flags to the need for deeper work, and I would love to share my journey as I go through my recovery. I have no idea of what that fully looks like, but I’m figuring it out day by day. If you wanna hear the podcast I did last week, check out the latest epi of @offthevinepodcast.

“I’m telling you all this because I know that it is the stories I hear that inspire me to be a better person. I hope in sharing this and my journey as I go along it, will inspire you to be honest with yourself – with what you’re feeling and what you’re going through. Regardless of what that may be. Sometimes it’s so easy to take care of everyone else but yourself. Hopefully you won’t need to live 20 years feeling something that you never deal with.

“So, this is where I’m at. With my hand on my heart… 🤍 And hopefully I can take you along the road as I learn.”

Ell was immediately praised by some of her famous friends on Instagram, with Maren Morris writing: “Can’t imagine how difficult this was to share with the world but you are helping people by doing so. So proud of your journey!”

Kaitlyn Bristowe added, “I love you, your honesty, and your heart so much. I’m always here for you as I have struggled too. ❤️❤️”

Jewel wrote, “Proud of you, sister!! We r here every step of the way,” as Carly Pearce added: “Love you ❤️”

Lilly Singh shared, “You’re my queen ❤️”

Ell’s post came after she told Bristowe on the podcast, “I had a whole new kind of rock bottom last week that I didn’t even see coming. I basically discovered that I have an eating disorder,” People reported.

“Food became this thing that was like a drug, how I was abusing it,” she continued. “It was just this relationship that was no longer a healthy thing.”