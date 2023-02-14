Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting closer to finding their forever home. A source tells ET that Affleck and Lopez are indeed in escrow on a home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

A new photo snapped of the pair over the weekend shows Affleck and Lopez visiting the $34.5 million home, which per Zillow, boasts seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and comes in at a staggering 15,100 square feet. Additionally, the home features a six-car garage and a detached guest house with a living room, dining room, kitchen and separate bedroom.

The home is a new build. Constructed in 2022, in the prestigious Rustic Canyon area of the Palisades, the estate sits on a private, flat one acre behind gates. Per the home buying site, “The estate showcases the highest level of immaculate detail, timeless craftsmanship and design. Immerse yourself in a world of tranquility with the feel of a meadow-like retreat surrounded by towering Sycamore trees.”

The multi-million-dollar property also has a private screening room, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a gym and a health spa, as well as a pool, jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen.

Affleck and Lopez — who only just listed her family home in Bel Air for $42,500,000 — kept things casual on their visit, with the “Air” actor rocking a blue puffer jacket and jeans and J.Lo opting for a long, cozy knit cardigan, and her signature oversized shades.