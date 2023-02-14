It looks like Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André are making their relationship a lot more public.

After being spotted together last month, the pair are seemingly getting more open about their romance, getting cozy while sitting courtside at an NBA game on Monday night.

Ratajkowski and André were photographed watching the New York Knicks defeat the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden, sitting next to DJ Diplo.

Eric André and Emily Ratajkowski – Photo: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

The two appeared to get intimate, sharing close conversation, resting their heads on each other’s shoulders and more.

Apparently deciding to make their relationship even more explicit, André shared a Valentine’s day post on his Instagram.

“💘 💘💘💘💘Happy Valentine’s Day 💘💘💘💘💘,” he captioned the post, which included two photos of him reclining nude on a couch, with the pics snapped by Ratajkowski who can be seen in a mirror wearing only a bra.

“remove the arrow or delete this,” joked Benny Blanco, referring to emoji covering up André’s private parts.

Rumours about the pair’s romance first picked up when they were seen together on what looked like an intimate date night at a New York restaurant.

Beyond that, Page Six obtained footage of André and Ratajkowski getting even more intimate while vacationing by the beach in the Cayman Islands.

While the couple haven’t confirmed the romances, eyewitnesses from the vacation told Page Six, “Emily and Eric were looking pretty cozy on the beach, lounging by the waterfront. They were kissing and flirting. He was cracking jokes and making everybody laugh.”