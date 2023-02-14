It’s good news for “Ted Lasso” fans.

Apple TV+ confirmed on Tuesday that the third season of the hit show will be released on March 15.

The streaming service unveiled a teaser ahead of the next season’s debut, which showed all the characters returning to the locker room making “believe” signs.

The signs are placed underneath a wall that reads, “#We Are Richmond.”

Ted then tells Coach Beard: “Well, if seeing is believing, I believe we’ve been seen.”

The first two season of the show — which stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, alongside actors including Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Nick Mohammed — won multiple awards.

The premiere will hit Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 15, and will be followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.

Moving to its new weekly Wednesday premiere, “Ted Lasso” marks the first Apple TV+ series to launch mid-week, a press release confirmed.

The 12-episode new season will see “the newly-promoted AFC Richmond face ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League.”

A description continues, “Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt).

“Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”