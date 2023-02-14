Click to share this via email

The Academy Awards are bringing together Hollywood’s biggest stars.

On Monday night, the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon was held at the Beverly Hilton, with Tom Cruise, Michelle Yeoh and many more walking the red carpet and mingling.

During the event, Cruise was spotted reuniting with his “Minority Report” and “War of the Worlds” director Steven Spielberg for photos.

After working on MINORITY REPORT and WAR OF THE WORLDS, Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg reunite at @TheAcademy #Oscars luncheon. Both are nominated this year for #TopGunMaverick and #TheFabelmans, respectively. @Variety pic.twitter.com/AQ5lMfT37v — Clayton Davis – Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) February 13, 2023

The two also shared an exchange in which Spielberg told Cruise that “Top Gun: Maverick” may have “saved the entire theatrical industry.”

steven spielberg telling tom cruise to his face, “you saved hollywood’s ass. and, you might have saved theatrical distribution. seriously. MAVERICK might have saved the entire theatrical industry.” i have to lie down. pic.twitter.com/nYbWbgadM7 — amanda (@marisatomay) February 14, 2023

Cruise was among the more popular stars of the evening, with fellow celebs making their way over to chat with the actor, including Austin Butler, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.

Austin Butler and Tom Cruise – Photo: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Tom Cruise and Jamie Lee Curtis – Photo: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Tom Cruise and Michelle Yeoh – Photo: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

I love Ke Huy Quan. I wish him nothing but good things. https://t.co/qjBH17p3t8 — James Hazelden (@jameshazelden) February 14, 2023

Yeoh, meanwhile, stunned everyone with her elegant, sparkling black suit, with wide-legged pants.

Michelle Yeoh – Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

“The Fabelmans” star Michelle Williams also brought flair to the party with her all-denim blouse and skirt look.

Michelle Williams – Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Angela Bassett made a real statement with a bright royal blue-and-white striped suit.

Angela Bassett – Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The 2023 Academy Awards will broadcast live on March 12.