Drew Barrymore gets emotional as she speaks to Pamela Anderson about raising her kids in a new interview for Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

Barrymore and Anderson both have two kids and they’ve also spoken candidly about the challenges they’ve faced in the past.

Barrymore shares daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, while Anderson has sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 15, with ex Tommy Lee.

“When I had my kids it was like, that changed everything,” Barrymore says in the chat that’s set to air on Friday.

“Right, well, the things you won’t do for yourself, you do for your kids,” Anderson responds, as Barrymore questions, “Are we protecting our children the way we never got to have that protection?”

“Definitely,” Anderson insists. “My kids didn’t know they had a security guard at school. I hired someone to be an assistant P.E. instructor just to be there because people were trying to take them off the school yard. I had to find clever ways to make them feel everything was normal, but I needed to know eyes were on them. I was not going to take that chance.”

The chat gets a bit too much for Barrymore, who breaks down in tears while saying: “At a certain point, I so understand. I get it. Don’t f**k with my kids! This is not OK. They did not sign up for this. It’s hard.”

Anderson replies, “But you’re going to get through. You got it, you got it now.”

Barrymore asks, “How did you get through it? Because you raised these incredible boys,” as Anderson insists you have to be careful with things such as social media.

Barrymore says, “Maybe our whole lives were the best things for setting us up as parents.”

The “Charlie’s Angels” star also talks to Anderson about the emotional toll of being considered a “sex symbol” against your wishes, among other things.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs on Global.