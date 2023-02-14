Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates weren’t among the millions watching Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime performance on Sunday.

The Chiefs won the big game against the Philadelphia Eagles, with MVP Mahomes then stopping by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday to talk about it all.

As Kimmel questioned whether Mahomes had seen RiRi’s much-talked about performance, he insisted: “I didn’t, but I heard it was great.

“Coach [Andy] Reid told us, he said, ‘If you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking, because you’re not playing the rest of the game.'”

The host then asked whether Rihanna, who confirmed she and A$AP Rocky were expecting their second baby during her performance, should name their little one after him.

Mahomes insisted, “My name is taken by my son, Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, so I don’t know if that name is still allowed, so she has to think of another one.”

Mahomes also shares daughter Sterling, 1, with his wife Brittany.

See more from his Jimmy Kimmel interview in the clip above.