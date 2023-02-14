Click to share this via email

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” is coming to Netflix on May 4.

The streaming service revealed some snaps and a new teaser on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming “Bridgerton” origin series’ release date.

The teaser follows a young Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, as she meets her future husband, King George III (Corey Mylchreest).

“Your marriage is the business of this country,” a voice in the clip insists. “This cannot go wrong.”

A love story that changed the world. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres May 4 pic.twitter.com/9SHG98vXDH — Netflix (@netflix) February 14, 2023

A synopsis reads, “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this ‘Bridgerton’-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in ‘Bridgerton’.”

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”: India Ria Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte. — Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”: (L to R) Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury. Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”: (L to R) Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte. Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

Original “Bridgerton” stars Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) will all also appear in the prequel.