“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” is coming to Netflix on May 4.
The streaming service revealed some snaps and a new teaser on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming “Bridgerton” origin series’ release date.
The teaser follows a young Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, as she meets her future husband, King George III (Corey Mylchreest).
“Your marriage is the business of this country,” a voice in the clip insists. “This cannot go wrong.”
A love story that changed the world.
A synopsis reads, “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this ‘Bridgerton’-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in ‘Bridgerton’.”
Original “Bridgerton” stars Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) will all also appear in the prequel.