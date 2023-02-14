Gerard Piqué is talking about his current relationship for the first time.

Appearing for a live chat with Spanish Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos, the 36-year-old soccer player mentioned girlfriend Clara Chia when asked about his sense of style.

The streamer asked Piqué if he still kept up with the latest fashions after retiring from the sport this season, to which he responded, “The truth is I go with my girlfriend to the shops and she buys them for me. I’m a puppet.”

Piqué confirmed his relationship with Chia in an Instagram post last month. Prior to that, he had been in a relationship with Shakira for 11 years, until they split in June 2022.

The singer had reportedly discovered that her partner had been unfaithful, and in her latest song “Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53”, she took shots at both Piqué and his new girlfriend.

“She’s got the name of a good person. Clearly is not how it sounds,” she sang on the track, going on to sing, “No hard feelings baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement.”

But in another recent interview on YouTube, Piqué actually mentioned his ex when asked who’s the most famous person he has in his contacts, outside the world of soccer.

“I would say Shakira, probably, who was my partner. I’m thinking of Instagram followers and yes, I would say Shakira for that reason,” he said, adding, “That’s if it’s not related to football, because I think Cristiano Ronaldo is the person with the most Instagram followers in the world right now.”