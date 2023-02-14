Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a sweet Valentine’s Day surprise for her fans.

She posted a new poster for her upcoming romantic comedy “Love Again,” which also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. After “The Matrix Resurrections,” this will be Priyanka’s first theatrical release.

After sharing the poster, Priyanka shared the movie’s trailer on her social media account describing the film as the team’s ‘labour of love’.

She captioned the post, “We made this film in difficult times most of it away from our loved ones but everyday on set was special, especially with the incomparable @celinedion and my amazing co-stars @samheughan, @russelltovey, @sofiabarclay 😘 Happy to be sharing our labour of ♥️ @loveagainmovie”

“Love Again” centers on a grieving lady named Mira (Chopra), who, by pure mistake, makes a remarkable connection with a man named Rob after sending text messages to her deceased fiancé’s number (Heughan).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in ‘Love Again’. — Image credit: Sony Pictures

The intensity of her texts moves him, and he later enlists Dion’s assistance to meet Mira in person. Chopra’s husband, singer Nick Jonas, also makes a brief appearance.

Celine Dion in ‘Love Again’. — Image credit: Sony Pictures

Watch “Love Again” trailer –

Jim Strouse is the director of “Love Again.” On May 12, 2023, it is expected to be released in theatres. The movie was formerly known as “Text for You.”