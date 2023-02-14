Keanu Reeves has some concerns about our digital future.

The “John Wick: Chapter 4” star is on the new cover of WIRED alongside director Chad Stahelski, and in the interview, the actor talks about advances in deepfake technology.

As it turns out, Reeves has long been wary of digital performance manipulation, having added a clause to his contract years ago stating that any manipulation in his movies must be done with his approval.

“I don’t mind if someone takes a blink out during an edit,” he says. “But early on, in the early 2000s, or it might have been the ’90s, I had a performance changed. [He won’t say which.] They added a tear to my face, and I was just like, ‘Huh?!’ It was like, I don’t even have to be here.”

Asked about recent developments in deepfakes, including computer generated versions of Bruce Willis appearing in Russian commercials, Reeves says, “What’s frustrating about that is you lose your agency.”

“When you give a performance in a film, you know you’re going to be edited, but you’re participating in that. If you go into deepfake land, it has none of your points of view,” he continues. “That’s scary. It’s going to be interesting to see how humans deal with these technologies. They’re having such cultural, sociological impacts, and the species is being studied. There’s so much “data” on behaviors now. Technologies are finding places in our education, in our medicine, in our entertainment, in our politics, and how we war and how we work.

Reeves is also concerned, though a little amused, by the ways his classic “The Matrix” has proved prophetic about about technology like artificial intelligence.

“They started making decisions for you. It became our world,” he says, doing his best impression of Agent Smith from the film.

“I was trying to explain the plot of ‘The Matrix’ to this 15-year-old once, and that the character I played was really fighting for what was real. And this young person was just like, ‘Who cares if it’s real?'” Reeves recalls. “People are growing up with these tools: We’re listening to music already that’s made by AI in the style of Nirvana, there’s NFT digital art. It’s cool, like, Look what the cute machines can make! But there’s a corporatocracy behind it that’s looking to control those things.”

He adds, “Culturally, socially, we’re gonna be confronted by the value of real, or the nonvalue. And then what’s going to be pushed on us? What’s going to be presented to us?”