Emma Corrin is joining the “Deadpool 3” cast.

The actor will be starring alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the eagerly anticipated flick, Reynolds confirmed on Tuesday.

The Canadian star wrote, “New addition to the family! The ‘Deadpool’ family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin! ⚔️❤️⚔️”

New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin! ⚔️❤️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/LSobi4AqO9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 14, 2023

He didn’t reveal which role Corrin would be playing, but sources told Deadline they will play the villain.

“The Crown” star Corrin also posted on Instagram:

Corrin will join Reynolds’ Deadpool and Jackman’s Wolverine in the flick, that’s being directed by Shawn Levy.

Reynolds and Jackman have now begun training to get into superhero shape for the film.

Unsurprisingly, they’ve already used this to jokingly take swipes at one another as their faux feud continues.

Reynolds shared a photo on Instagram Story in which his personal trainer, Don Saladino, looked on while he showed off his bulging biceps.

“I’m not training for Deadpool,” Reynolds wrote in the caption. “I’m training to spend several months with @thehughjackman — who’s not as nice as everyone thinks.”

Credit: Instagram/Hugh Jackman

Jackman fired back with a response, re-posting the photo but adding a “Ur cute” heart-shaped sticker, before later sharing his own gym pic, showing off his muscles.

He wrote, “He’s only 46. I’m older. But it’s not a competition.”