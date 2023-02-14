Rebel Wilson isn’t putting up with being shamed for her parenting.

This week, the “Pitch Perfect” star appeared on the “Life Uncut” podcast, and she spoke about the backlash she got soon after welcoming her first child with partner Ramona Agruma.

A little over a week after they welcomed the baby, Wilson and Agruma went for a fun night out at parties hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio and Paris Hilton.

“I think it was only a week until I got mum-shamed,” she recalled on the podcast.

“I was shocked at the criticism because Chris Hemsworth goes to the gym and people aren’t yelling, ‘Where [are] your kids?’ But why do they do it to every woman?”

Wilson admitted that she was unsure herself at first about going out so soon, but that her nanny reminded her the baby would be “asleep by 7 p.m.” anyway, and was “totally fine.”

She also explained that the parties were “a little bit [of] work in a way”, adding, “Like, I’m talking to directors or talking to other actors that might be useful to collaborate with, so it’s a little bit of work and it’s a little bit of fun, and then we were basically home by midnight.”

While agreeing that she is in a “privileged position” with having a nanny, Wilson said her critics’ views on the issue were “outdated,” and called out “women shaming other women”.

“Just because you become a mother doesn’t mean that you lose your identity as a person. It doesn’t mean you can’t go out with friends or you can’t go on holiday. It doesn’t mean you can’t have a career,” Wilson said.

“I worked hard to get into a position where I had a really great household and stable life to bring up the baby, but we don’t go out that much because we want to stay home and chill, and we’re so exhausted,” she added.