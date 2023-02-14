Shakira never fails to elate her fans with her exciting social media videos.

Shakira recently uploaded a video to TikTok and afterwards to Instagram that went viral. In the video, she can be seen at home while mopping the floor and playing the sorrowful loop of SZA’s most recent hit song, “Kill Bill,” while also looking quite cool in all-black.

READ MORE: Shakira’s New Song Seemingly Takes Shots At Ex Gerard Piqué And His Girlfriend

It appears to be a new suggestion directed at Shakira’s ex-partner Gerard Piqué judging from the song’s lyrics: “I could kill my ex, not the best idea, his new girlfriend is next, how did I get here? I could kill my ex, even though I still love him, I’d rather be in jail than alone.”

Shakira’s album “Laundry Service” helped her establish herself as a top crossover performer, helped by the success of her singles “Whenever, Wherever” and “Underneath Your Clothes” on a global scale.