It’s a celebration of love as Valentine’s Day 2023 arrives.

From Instagram to Twitter, everyone is showing off their love and how they’re spending the day with their special someone. See how the stars are commemorating this special day.

Gisele Bundchen is showing her appreciation for a woman’s best friend as she snuggles up to her puppies.

“Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine’s Day to all! ❤️❤️❤️ Amor puro!! Tenho certeza que eles são anjinhos na Terra,” she captioned the carousel.

The supermodel is recently separated from her husband, Tom Brady, and is showering her pets with all her love.

For 2023, Pink decided to embrace her love for her late father with a new song release.

Sometimes love leaves us too soon. On Valentine’s Day- I cherish the love I have that I can touch- and the love I have in my heart for those who have gone on to the next adventure. This one’s for you, Daddy Sir. #whenigetthere #trustfallhttps://t.co/YNxPNUn7uj pic.twitter.com/ikWDQsUuHP — P!nk (@Pink) February 14, 2023

Sharing a touching video to Twitter, she wrote, “Sometimes love leaves us too soon. On Valentine’s Day- I cherish the love I have that I can touch- and the love I have in my heart for those who have gone on to the next adventure. This one’s for you, Daddy Sir. #whenigetthere #trustfall”.

The post also served as an announcement for the release of her new track, “When I Get There”, which featured home videos and footage of the late Jim Moore.

“I thought it would be nice if you had some memories of how it all began and where you all came from,” Moore said over images of the two embracing as well as memories of important milestones. “It’ll always be so important to all of us”.

Hugh Jackman spent the holiday with his loving wife of almost 30 years, Deborra-Lee Furness.

Happy Valentines Day Deb. You light up the room wherever you go …your humor, generosity, wisdom and spirit shines so bright! I celebrate you on our 28th Valentine’s together. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sxrsh2PO1r — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 14, 2023

Sharing a cute photo from their date, the actor tweeted, “Happy Valentines Day Deb. You light up the room wherever you go …your humor, generosity, wisdom and spirit shines so bright! I celebrate you on our 28th Valentine’s together. ❤️”.

Eric Andre’s Valentine’s post was a little more risqué than others.

Baring it all, the comedian shared a photo of himself lounging across a couch completely naked. In the reflection of a mirror, the photographer, likely Emily Ratajkowski, can be seen equally nude.

He simply captioned the post, “💘 💘💘💘💘Happy Valentine’s Day 💘💘💘💘💘”.

Kristin Cavallari is celebrating one of the most important forms of love: self-love.

Sharing a few teaser photos from her photoshoot, she explained, “the shoot was called “love yourself” ♥️”.

The reality star offered some sensual photos of herself laying on the floor in a lacy bra as she embraced her body.

Kourtney Kardashian is giving fans a glimpse into her jam-packed Valentine’s Day.

From cocktails to cookies, the busy star seemed to have a full day of activities planned as her carousel of photos included shots of herself in a variety of different outfits, as well as a sweet card from her children.

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is dedicating her Valentine’s Day to her husband of 15 years, real estate mogul Yaron Varsano.

This year we’re spending Valentine’s Day a part which in a funny way makes me appreciate everything we have even more.

I love you @JaronVarsano

You’re my one. My only. My everything.

Life is too short together.

אני אוהבת אותך.ֶ

555 ✋🏼✋🏼✋🏼✋🏼✋🏼 pic.twitter.com/a2jlYKHF3e — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) February 14, 2023

She showed off a red bouquet of flowers that he presumably bought for her as well as some scenic shots of what seemed to be an intimate date night for the couple.

“This year we’re spending Valentine’s Day a part which in a funny way makes me appreciate everything we have even more. I love you @JaronVarsano You’re my one. My only. My everything. Life is too short together. אני אוהבת אותך.ֶ 555 ✋🏼✋🏼✋🏼✋🏼✋🏼,” she wrote.

Mark Wahlberg’s Valentine’s Day post is a little different from usual.

The actor shared a video from the studio of what appeared to be the crew of his latest film trying to make a baby he carried in his arms laugh.

Chris Evans is happily in love and ready to show the world.

Chris Evans – Photo: Instagram/@chrisevans

The actor poured all of his love for his girlfriend of over a year, Alba Baptista, into his Instagram Stories. He showed a montage of the two lovingly posing together, as well as revealing he’s trying to convert her into becoming a gaming fan.

“…I introduced her to Mario Bros 3,” Evans wrote on top of a video of her playing a game. “(She hates this video but I LOVE it)”.