Pharrell Williams is making fashion his job.

On Tuesday, Louis Vuitton announced that the “Get Lucky” singer is the company’s new Men’s Creative Director, stepping into the role previously held by the late Virgil Abloh.

READ MORE: Louis Vuitton Stages Virgil Abloh Swansong In Paris

“Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Pharrell Williams as its new Men’s Creative Director,” the fashion label said in an Instagram post, revealing, “His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.”

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter,” said Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s Chairman and CEO.

READ MORE: Drake Honours Late Virgil Abloh With New Tattoo

Abloh, a renowned and celebrated fashion designer, died from cancer in 2021 at age 41. His official title at Louis Vuitton was Artistic Director. Prior to that, he had founded the luxury fashion label Off-White.

Pharrell, who was a friend of Abloh’s, has made waves in fashion circles in recent years, showing off unique styles on red carpets at events around the world.