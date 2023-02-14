“Sister Wives” star Christine Brown has a new beau.

Christine took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to share some loved-up snaps with her other half, David Woolley, making their romance Instagram official.

She shared, “I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath.

“He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.”

David also shared a selfie, writing: “My Queen❤️ #christinebrown #soulmates #queen”

The post comes after Christine revealed she was “dating someone exclusively” earlier this month more than a year after her split from Kody Brown.

“I just had to tell you! I am dating someone exclusively,” she gleefully announced on her Instagram Story. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for.”

Christine, who announced her split from Kody after 25 years of marriage in November 2021, added that her beau was “incredible with Truley,” the 12-year-old daughter she and Kody share. The exes are also parents to Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, and Ysabel, 19.

“He’s absolutely a dream come true,” Christine gushed, before explaining why she wasn’t ready to publicly share her boyfriend’s identity at the time.

“I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit. Right now I’m just keeping him to myself,” she said. “I will let you guys know a little bit more information later, but just, ah, so excited!”