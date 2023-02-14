Ashton Kutcher appeared on “The Kelly Clarks On Show” and explained that he reads “River Rose and the Magical Lullaby,” a children’s book by Kelly, to his children every night and that he’s always wondered how the lullaby actually goes. As Ashton and Kelly perform their renditions of the song, Ashton makes a funny apology to Wyatt for his performance.

“I have read to my daughter may be a hundred times. But there’s a thing in this book that I’m very curious about that I have to understand. There’s a song in it. I have never heard the song. So, I have my version of how the song goes but I just sing my version,” said Kutcher.

Kutcher later on the show sang his version of the song, which was indeed hilarious.

Watch:

The “That ’70s Show” alums have been married since 2015. The couple share two children, daughter Wyatt Isabelle and son Dimitri Portwood.