Covid-19 dampened everyone’s spirits and movie buffs could not see theatres for months. But a few films, such as “Top Gun: Maverick,” encouraged people to go back to the films.

The great Steven Speilberg told Tom Cruise that his much-anticipated sequel “saved Hollywood’s a-s.” “Top Gun: Maverick” was a box office and critical success upon release, and it finally made the list of the best films of 2022 as a whole.

In a video that is making the rounds on Twitter, Spielberg thanks Cruise for the industry’s survival.

Watch it below:

steven spielberg telling tom cruise to his face, “you saved hollywood’s ass. and, you might have saved theatrical distribution. seriously. MAVERICK might have saved the entire theatrical industry.” i have to lie down. pic.twitter.com/nYbWbgadM7 — amanda (@marisatomay) February 14, 2023

The 2023 Oscars Nominee Luncheon, where they were recognized for “Top Gun: Maverick” and “The Fabelmans,” respectively, is where the video of Cruise and Spielberg’s talk was captured. Cruise’s film received an astounding six Oscar nominations, but he was conspicuously passed over for the Best Actor award.