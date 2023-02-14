Liam Neeson still has a lot of love for his ex Helen Mirren.

Mirren, who married Taylor Hackford in 1997, was in a relationship with Neeson between 1980 and 1985.

She regularly speaks about her love for Neeson still to this day, prompting ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman to ask the actor about her comments in a new interview.

As Hoffman mentions Mirren has said she loves him “deeply,” Neeson jokes, “She got the check then.”

The star, who has been promoting his 100th film, “Marlowe”, continues, “Helen is a remarkable woman, a remarkable actress.

“I should be so lucky and be honoured to have spent three or four years with that lady. She’s really something else.”

Mirren and Neeson spoke about their romance as they both appeared on “The Graham Norton Show” back in 2018.

Mirren admitted she and Neeson got “serious” after meeting on the set of 1981 flick “Excalibur”.

When asked about dating the actor, she replied: “We didn’t date, we lived together for four years — we were a serious item for a while. Lucky me!”

Neeson then added of the moment he found out she was interested in him: “Before I met her and we worked together I had read somewhere that if she fancied a guy she would imitate his walk behind his back. I turned around one day and she was doing that to me.”

The star said of their first encounter: “I remember being on the set and standing with Ciaran Hinds as Helen walked towards us dressed in her full Morgan le Fay costume and we both went, ‘Oh, f**k’ and I was smitten.

“I think Ciaran was too but I was very smitten,” he added.