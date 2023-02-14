Feist is back!

On Tuesday, the Canadian singer-songwriter debuted three brand new songs from her upcoming album Multitudes, releasing on April 14.

The album is Feist’s first in six years, after 2017’s Pleasure, and was largely written during her tour supporting that record.

The new songs are titled “Hiding Out in the Open”, “In Lighting” and “Love Who We Are Meant To”.

Feist produced the album in collaboration with Robbie Lackritz and Mocky, and the songs range in style from folk to experimental pop.

“The last few years were such a period of confrontation for me, and it feels like it was at least to some degree for everyone. We confronted ourselves as much as our relationships confronted us,” Feist told Rolling Stone in a statement.

“It felt like our relational ecosystems were clearer than ever and so whatever was normally obscured — like a certain way of avoiding conflict or a certain way of talking around the subject — were all of a sudden thrust into the light.” she continued. “And in all that reassessment, the chance to find footing on healthier, more honest ground became possible, and the effort to maintain avoidance actually felt like it took more effort than just handing ourselves over to the truth.”

Feist recorded Multitudes not long after she welcomed her daughter, as well as the sad and sudden passing of her father.

Check out the full tack list for Multitudes:

1. “In Lightning”

2. “Forever Before”

3. “Love Who We Are Meant To”

4. “Hiding Out in the Open”

5. “The Redwing”

6. “I Took All of My Rings Off”

7. “Of Womankind”

8. “Become the Earth”

9. “Borrow Trouble”

10. “Martyr Moves”

11. “Calling All the Gods”

12. “Song for Sad Friends”