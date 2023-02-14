Paul Rudd is remembering his late father.

Speaking with People, the “Ant-Man” star opened up about the values he learned from his dad, Michael, who died of cancer in 2008.

“My dad and I would talk about this idea,” the actor said. “If you are kind and nice to other people and treat them the way you would want to be treated, everything will be better.”

Rudd recalled one instance in particular, when his father imparted some very important wisdom.

“I had a good relationship with my dad, we always got on and talked. But we didn’t have, like, the real heart-to-hearts. We didn’t really have that,” he explained. “But I do remember one time where we really did have a great, interesting conversation, and I was asking him just about his thoughts on life.”

Sharing that the conversation happened at a time “when life was fairly hard,” Rudd said, “We were having a kind of a tough time just as far as victims of the economy and everything else, and we started talking about religion and spirituality, because we were not a really religious family.

“He goes, ‘I do believe that you should treat people the way you’d want to be treated. And if I do that, if there’s anything else [after this life], I hope that covers it for me, that all bases are kind of covered,” the 53-year-old actor shared. “You’re only here for a short while anyway, so try and do something that adds to the pot, that makes life a little bit easier for somebody else, and you’re contributing to the world while you’re here and not just taking what you can from it.”

Rudd added, “I believe that wholeheartedly, I probably believed it before that. But I think about it now, you know? It was a major moment to have with my dad.”