Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 for Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Tom Brady may also be retiring from thirst traps.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner recently addressed the viral photo of him posing stripped-down in nothing but his Brady Brand underwear. He stated that “those” styles of pictures won’t appear on his social media in the future too often.

Brady, 45, discussed his mindset behind uploading the photo on the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray”.

“[The underwear] are actually amazing. I’m wearing ’em right now and I promise not to share too many more of those photos,” Brady shared on the podcast. The football champion also admitted that he didn’t even know what a “thirst trap” was when sharing the image.

“That’s, I think, millennial verbiage. I actually even had to look that up so I didn’t even quite know what that meant, but just thought it was a good picture with some underwear. Nothing more than that actually.”

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared the photos to his Twitter last week in response to a bet he made with his Brady Brand clothing line, reminding Brady that in June 2022 he said he would recreate the model’s poses for their underwear campaign.

Brady did mention that if he were still a part of the NFL, he probably would have been more reluctant to post the photos, knowing the playful flack he’d receive from his teammates.

“It is a little easier to do when you don’t have to walk into a locker room the next day, I will say that. Because if I did that and walked in the locker room, I’d have gotten a lot of s–t,” Brady added.