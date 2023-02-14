Click to share this via email

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were seen in public together despite recent rumours.

After it was reported that the two had possibly separated ahead of Valentine’s Day, the Daily Mail published photos Tuesday of the two leaving a marriage counseling office.

The two appeared tense as they left the building.

Fox and Kelly met on the set of indie thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in March 2020 and were engaged on January 2022.

On Saturday, rumours of a breakup emerged after the actress left a cryptic message on her Instagram and deleted her account.

“They haven’t officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off,” a source previously said about the situation. “They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

Fox’s cryptic post included lyrics from Beyonce’s “Pray You Catch Me” including, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”