A new member has joined the Underwood family!

On Sunday, February 12, Carrie Underwood revealed she had adopted the dog, naming her Charlotte Nilla Fisher and posted a few photographs of a gorgeous golden-brown puppy on her Instagram page. She did point out that Charlotte goes by the pet name “Charlie,” though.

“I met her in Charlotte when the lovely people at @pincdogrescue brought some puppies to the venue to make us all smile,” Underwood shared. “We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while and she seemed just too good to be true!”

Underwood also shared a picture of Charlie interacting with one of her other dogs on her Instagram story.

She wrote, “Getting along just fine…” with the relaxed face emoticon.

Charlie becomes a part of Underwood’s large family, which also consists of the singer’s husband, Mike Fisher, their two children, Isaiah and Jacob, as well as their two dogs, Zero and Penny.

The adoption of Charlie occurs almost a year after Ace, Underwood’s dog, passed away.