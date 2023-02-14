Rebel Wilson recently spoke on the “Life Uncut” podcast, where she shared with hosts Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne how she met her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma.

“Well, we met [through] my mutual friend Hugh Sheridan. He had known Ramona for years and me for years, and I was always telling him like, I went to New York with Hugh and realized, ‘Ah, all these dudes. Like, they’re either not romantic or something, and I feel like they could be cheating.’ There was always some issue,” stated Wilson.

READ MORE: Rebel Wilson On Being ‘Mum-Shamed’ For Going To Leonardo DiCaprio’s Party After Her Daughter Was Born

“And then he just was like, ‘You should meet Ramona.’ And I was like, ‘Uh, who?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’ll set you up.’ But then he waited weirdly for two months. And then, like text introduced us. And it could have been like a friendship thing like at first, but then we just started texting and then voice texting,” she continued.

Wilson then detailed how she knew she had to meet Agruma in person to confirm whether their text connection was the real deal.

“And then I was like, ‘Wow, I feel like a real connection with this person, like a deep, kind of really awesome connection. And I was in Australia at the time and I was like, ‘I gotta fly to L.A. to meet her to see if this is real,’ because I made the mistake before of texting someone for ages and then it didn’t work out or it didn’t go anywhere. So, I was like, okay, I’m gonna fly to L.A., I’m gonna meet her, no pressure,” shared the actress.

READ MORE: Rebel Wilson Shares New Photo With Baby Daughter Royce

“[…] And then we did, and we went out, and it just blossomed from there. But I had to come all the way back to get my American residency stuff, green card and stuff. Then it just kind of blossomed.”

The “Senior Year” actress also discussed how it felt to have a journalist from the Sydney Morning Herald threaten to out her to the public and how she handled the situation herself.

“That guy had written nasty things before like God only knows what he was going to write. When I read it, it’s kind of carefully worded, but it was definitely a threat. And I was just like, ‘Oh God.’ You know. I’m just like, well, I’m just gonna take matters into my own hands and release the news how I wanted to and not have a journalist do it. So it was just like, I don’t know, it felt so grubby.”