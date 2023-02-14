Click to share this via email

“Rust” is resuming production after years of litigation.

Rust Movie Productions announced on Tuesday the film is expected to resume filming this spring with new additions to the film crew.

Original members of the crew are set to return, including director Joel Souza include Allan Graf (Stunt Coordinator), Terese Davis (Costume Designer), Stacy Lockhart (Makeup Department Head) and Anna Williams (Hair Department Head).

Matthew Hutchins will serve as an Executive Producer along with Academy Award-nominated producer Grant Hill.

New additions to the cast include Safety Officers Gary Jensen and Paul Jordan (Tenet Production Safety), EP/LP Stephen Marinaccio (Jack Ryan), and Production Designer Christine Brandt (Card Counter).

Working weapons and any form of ammunition will remain banned, while live ammunition is — and always was — prohibited on set.

“Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started,” said Souza. “My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”

In addition to announcement, they revealed that with Hutchins’ blessing, Director Rachel Mason and Producer Julee Metz will create a documentary on Halyna’s life and work including the completion of “Rust”.

The news comes after star Alec Baldwin was officially charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Filming for the film was interrupted in 2021 when Halyna Hutchins died from an accidental misfire of a prop gun, with the the director being injured as well.