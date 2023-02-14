Chris Evans cemented his rumoured relationship with Alba Baptista with a year’s worth of adorable photos of the couple to his Instagram Story this Valentine’s Day.

Their relationship remained private from the public eye for almost an entire year. However, the 41-year-old actor just decided to debut some intimate photos of the couple in a heartwarming V-day montage.

Before posting the montage, Evans uploaded a cheeky video of Baptista’s head upside down with two eyes drawn onto her chin, creating a hilarious visual. The actress said, “I don’t know what to say,” much to laughter of Evans. The Story was captioned with four red heart emojis.

Alba Baptista — Photo: @chrisevans/Instagram Story

The photos from the sweet montage included Evans and Baptista, 25, engaged in various cuddles and kisses throughout the last couple of months. One photo shows the Portuguese actress planting a smooch on Evan’s cheek while the two are on a hike. Another photo shows the couple smiling as they carve pumpkins during Halloween.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista — Photo: @chrisevans/Instagram

A ton of photos also featured the actor’s dog Dodger, who, by the looks of it, is a fan of the couple.

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans — Photo: @chrisevans/Instagram Story

Rumours of the pair’s relationship first sparked in January 2022. However, some superfans were keen to observe that the “Captain America” actor started following Batista in 2020, with Baptista following him back in 2021 while the two were both filming European projects.