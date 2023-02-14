Tom Holland’s Spider-Man may be returning to the screen earlier than expected.

While the star previously spoke on how he saw “Spider-Man: No Way Home” as wrapping up a franchise, as the third installment in his trilogy, Marvel president Kevin Feige said they have plans for his story to continue.

“All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now,” he told EW in an interview.

He also confirmed that he’s in this for the long haul, teasing future plotlines and ideas for the universe.

“I’m coming up on 23 years at Marvel,” he continued. “Many of us have been together for a decade or more. And we only do it because we are so excited and in love with the potential for what we can do ahead. The storylines that weave together through Phase 5 and 6 into [‘Avengers: Secret Wars’] and the opportunities that the multiverse brings storytelling-wise, it’s a whole new aspect to the MCU.”

Producer and former Sony chairperson Amy Pascal, previously spoke about her own enthusiasm for seeing Holland’s story to continue as well ahead of the premiere of “No Way Home.”

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal said, via Polygon. “We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”