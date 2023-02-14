Nick Jonas had some witty words to share while promoting his wife’s new rom-com, “Love Again”.

“Love Again” stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mira, a grieving widow who makes an unsuspecting affectionate connection to a reporter named Rob, played by Sam Heughan, after sending text messages to her deceased fiancé’s number.

The movie is a star-studded affair featuring Celine Dion’s performance as herself. Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, also makes a cameo in the film.

READ MORE: ‘Love Again’ Trailer Is Priyanka Chopra’s Valentine’s Day Gift To Fans (Bonus: A Nick Jonas Cameo)

While uploading the trailer to his Instagram, Jonas quipped: “Glad our first date went better than this one @priyankachopra 🤣”

“Loved having the chance to see you shine on set and can’t wait for the world to see this movie!” added the pop musician and actor.

READ MORE: Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Show Daughter Malti’s Face Publicly For First Time

The couple has been together since 2018 and tied the knot in December of that year. The pair welcomed their first child together, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate in Jan. 2022.

“Love Again” is Chopra’s first feature-length film since “The Matrix Resurrection” and is expected to be in theatres on May 12, 2023. The movie was originally titled “Text To You”.