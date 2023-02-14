Penn Badgley is prioritizing fidelity over Hollywood sex scenes.

Badgley, 36, discussed the topic briefly on his podcast “Podcrushed” last week, where he shared his strong dislike towards filming sex scenes and how he brought the issue up to series’ showrunner, Sera Gamble, who reduced the number of intimacy scenes for the fourth season of “You”.

“You” inherently deals with a wide range of sex scenes, as the premise of the show centers around Joe, a serial killer who entices his love interests only to murder them.

While speaking with Variety for a cover story to be released on Feb. 15, Badgley expressed how much he doesn’t enjoy shooting intimate scenes, after “having done a fair amount of them in my career.”

“It’s not a place where I’ve blurred lines,” he says. “There’s almost nothing I could say with more consecration. That aspect of Hollywood has always been very disturbing to me — and that aspect of the job, that mercurial boundary — has always been something that I actually don’t want to play with at all.” He’s also now older than his cast members, making the discomfort stronger. “Didn’t used to be the case,” he adds.

Badgley also believes in prioritizing his relationship over sex scenes. “It’s important to me in my real life to not have them.”

When asked to explain this sentiment further, the actor stated: “My fidelity in my relationship. It’s important to me. And actually, it was one of the reasons that I initially wanted to turn the role down. I didn’t tell anybody that. But that is why.”

Badgley has been married to Domino Kirke-Badgley since 2017, and she “encouraged” him to take the role of Joe.

“You” season 4 premiered on Feb. 9 on Netflix.