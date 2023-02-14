It’s not Valentine’s Day without a group rendition of a Taylor Swift song.

A wide range of celebrities, including Paul Mescal, Zoe Kravitz, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Ke Huy Quan, and Seth Rogen, came together to perform a dramatic reading mixed with a singing cover of Taylor Swift’s smash 2012 hit “We Are Never Getting Back Together” for W Magazine.

The stars held the lyrics for the song on a script, and each gave their interpretation of the pop track.

Pitt, Robbie and Rogen decided to go for more of a theatrical and gripping read of the script, while Kate Hudson and Lawrence chose to sing the lyrics.

Hudson began reading the lyrics like a role for a drama before breaking out into a boisterously sung rendition of the hit track.

Some of the actors chimed in with their improv, with “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star Ke Huy Quan saying, “Taylor Swift is always right!” during one of the melodies.

Rogen ended the clip with a laugh, stating: “I’ve had that said to me a lot of times,” referring to the track’s title.