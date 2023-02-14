Rebel Wilson is about to release a dating app based on her experiences finding love.

The app is called Fluid and is for people who don’t define their sexual orientation in fixed terms.

Wilson described the target audience for the app, its algorithm features and how much it would have helped her when she was looking for love while talking to PEOPLE.

“This is the first dating app where you don’t have to actually define yourself or tick a box to say ‘I’m straight, I’m gay, I’m bisexual,’ and you don’t have to describe what you are looking for,” says the 42-year-old actress, who’s in a relationship with Ramona Agruma. “It’s kind of love with no labels.”

“What’s really cool is, it’s open to everyone,” Wilson continues. “You might just be interested in checking out a wider dating pool like I was. It covers a lot of the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, but I think even if you’re straight you could use the app and have an amazing time.”

The “Pitch Perfect” star explained how “the algorithm just picks up who are you vibing with” and “it’s open enough so that if your sexuality moves into a different direction, it will follow because of what you are preferring on the app.”

Wilson, who has a 3-month-old baby with Agruma, stated: “I wish that this was around five years ago.”

“Something like this would have really helped me and maybe I would have stumbled upon a female’s profile and been like, ‘OK, maybe I do want to message them.’ I totally would have joined up for Fluid because you don’t have to label yourself in any way. You just see who you connect with,” she adds. “I know that, to me, it doesn’t matter about the gender, it just matters about the person.”