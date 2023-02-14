Emma Chamberlain and Role Model officially confirm their relationship in their latest interview with GQ Hype.

The couple has attended various public events together in the last few years. However, they’ve both been adamant about keeping their official relationship status under wraps.

READ MORE: Emma Chamberlain Reacts To That Viral Jack Harlow Interview

“I know that people are going to be like, ‘Emma, you’re a f—ing hypocrite,’ because I always said this is something I will never do,” Chamberlain shares with GQ. “There’s parts of our relationship that are going to be private forever and those things we keep sacred. But I don’t think we need to be secret anymore. It’s just like, I’m over that s–t.”

Role Model, real name Tucker Pillsbury, explained how he first discovered the online personality.

“I didn’t know you from YouTube, but I saw you on TikTok,” Pillsbury starts. “And there was one specific TikTok where you were, you were in your bathroom and you were twerking…she was attempting to twerk in her bathroom, and it was to a Dayglow song, which those two things don’t exist together ever. And you surprised yourself cause I think your a– moved a little bit and you were…” continues Pillsbury. “I fell in love with you.”

READ MORE: Jack Harlow Reacts To Two Of His Recent Viral Moments: ‘I Think The Clip’s Iconic’

The two went on their first date in 2020 after Pillsbury sent Chamberlain a DM. They began texting frequently for over two months before deciding to plan a date. After agreeing to hang out at Chamberlain’s place, the online phenomenon explains how nervous she felt.

“I couldn’t speak, because I was shaking,” Chamberlain says. “I didn’t want to be near him, because I was like, ‘He’ll see that I’m shaking, so I have to be far away.’”