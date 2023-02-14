Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are officially celebrating Valentine’s Day with a new baby on the way!

The global superstar and the former Miss Universe contestant announced the big news on Tuesday with a joint Instagram post that features a photo of Anthony and Ferreira’s hands resting softly on her baby bump.

“Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!! Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives. ♥️,” they captioned the post.

The exciting news rolls in after the two tied the knot at a glamorously extravagant wedding at the Perez Art Museum in Miami.

The wedding was full of Hollywood stars, including Salma Hayek, Daddy Yankee and David and Victoria Beckham.

The newborn will be Ferreira’s first child and Anthony’s seventh child. Anthony entered fatherhood in June 1994 when Debbie Rosado gave birth to his daughter, Ariana. Less than one year later, the past couple welcomed their son Chase. Anthony welcomed his sons Christian and Ryan with Dayanara Torres in 2001 and 2003. In 2008, Jennifer Lopez gave birth to their twins Max and Emme.