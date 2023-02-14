Spike Lee is taking a stand against the Grammy’s decision not to reward Beyoncé with the album of the year for “Renaissance“.

Pop megastar Harry Styles, 29, instead took home the trophy for his album “Harry’s House” earlier this month during the award ceremony.

Lee, 65, expressed his opinion during a profile with The Guardian.

“I’m not the male president of the Bey Hive, but I love and support Beyoncé. Her album is amazing. I know she’s won multiple Grammys, but four times nominated for album of the year and she’s lost every time?” stated the Oscar-winning screenwriter.

“No disrespect to those artists like Adele or Harry Styles who won. It’s not their fault, but that’s some straight-up bulls–t.”

Lee then continued to discuss the systemic racial bias that affects Black artists and their ability to win significant awards.

“There’s a history of great Black artists who come up for these awards and don’t win. We all know their work is great, because art speaks for itself. But then it always comes down to this tricky territory of validation. Do Black artists say: ‘F–k it’ – or seek white validation and chase awards?”

Lee continued to show admiration and defended Beyoncé against her loss.

“I just want to give a shoutout to my sister Beyoncé. We know what the deal is. It’s straight-up shenanigans, skulduggery, subterfuge. Or as the British say: it’s some poppycock!”