Vanessa Hudgens uploaded a super sweet post celebrating her love for her fiancé Cole Tucker on Instagram this Valentine’s Day.

The “High School Musical” star recently got engaged to the MLB player earlier this month, and they both appear to still be on cloud nine.

Hudgens shared an affectionate photo of Tucker planting a smooch on the star’s cheek as she emits a shining smile. Hudgens wears a silky white slip dress, while Tucker keeps things classic in brown corduroy pants and a beige fleece blazer.

The photo appears to be from an engagement party for the two. The balloons photographed behind them seemingly read: “Mr & Mrs”, signifying their new partnership.

As Tucker closely cuddles Hudgens in the photo, her new diamond ring shines on her hand as she rests it on Tucker’s chest.

“Real magnetic love is out there. What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever @cotuck 🥰 Happy Valentine’s Day❤️” she romantically wrote in the caption for the upload.

After much speculation, Hudgens officially announced her engagement to Tucker last Thursday with a heartwarming photo in front of the Eiffel Tower.