Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan continue to prove that they are more than just friends, despite insisting so last month.

The two love birds gave each other adorable shoutouts on Valentine’s Day via Instagram, with Pippen affectionately referring to Jordan as her “forever Valentine.”

Pippen, 48, wrote the sentiment alongside a photo of the couple posing closely and holding each other’s hands while on the beach to Instagram on Tuesday.

“My forever Valentine ❤️,” Pippen said in the caption.

Marcus, 32, accepted the title readily, responding to the comments with: “4eva ❤️‍🔥”

The love didn’t stop there, as Michael Jordan’s son also gave Pippen his own romantic post on his Instagram page. There, Jordan shared a photo of Pippen holding two stunning bouquets with the caption: “🌹Happy Valentines Day, Babe❤️‍🔥”

“Three words, 8 letters💖✨” was also written in the caption, which pretty much confirms their relationship status.

The romance continues to grow more heated for the couple, as a few weeks ago, they engaged in a secret handshake before ending things with a kiss.