BTS’ Suga is going on his first-ever world tour and plans to hit up dates in the US.

According to LiveNation, the unnamed tour will kick off on April 26 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.

The tour will then segue to dates at the Prudential Center, New Jersey, Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, and Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. It will eventually finish in Oakland, CA, with two nights at Oakland Arena on May 16 and 17.

After wrapping up in the US, Suga will fly over to perform in Jakarta, Bangkok and Singapore. Suga will also stop by his home country of South Korea for two shows on June 24 and 25 and has unannounced dates prepared for Japan.

Following the announcement of BTS’ hiatus in June, Suga excited fans when he updated fans on what he’s been doing in a dance training video posted to YouTube in December.

“I’ve learned some basic hip-hop moves. I’ve suddenly got an interest in learning at the age of 30,” he said in the clip.” I’m taking all kinds of lessons now. I’ve started playing the keyboard again. I’m also taking guitar and dance and Japanese and English.”

Early tickets will be available for an army member presale on Ticketmaster beginning on Wednesday, March 1st from 3 pm local time until 10 pm. The general verified fan pre-sale will begin on Thursday, March 2 from 3 pm local time until 10 pm. Tickets will be available for the general public starting on Friday, March 3 at 3 pm local time.

Fans can check out the rest of Suga’s solo dates on the list below: