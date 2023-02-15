“The Hills” star Audrina Patridge revealed her 15-year-old niece Sadie had passed away in a heartbreaking social media post Tuesday.

Patridge took to Instagram to share numerous snaps of the youngster from over the years.

She wrote, “My heart hurts to even write this. My beautiful niece is now in heaven.

“I know it’s not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now. We will miss you and cherish every single moment we had with you. Rest in peace Say Say!! We love you forever & ever! ✨🤍🙏”

The memories included Sadie dancing with her aunt at her 2016 wedding to her now ex-husband Corey Bohan, as well as them smiling for the camera alongside Patridge’s sister and Sadie’s mom, Casey Loza.

A cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

Loza also took to Instagram to write: “Sadie Raine Loza has left this Earth for the heavens. Writing this was the hardest thing I ever have had to do, not knowing the right words I’ll leave you with this, Sadie liked to remind me that the first law of thermodynamics aka (Law of Conservation of Energy) works in all spheres of life…..’Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.’

“Transformation is a better word than death. Her story will save countless lives, her memory will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace you brilliant starseed. You’re with your creator. We will miss you dearly. I love you.”

The family’s loss comes just nine days after Loza celebrated Sadie’s 15th birthday on February 5 by sharing a video of the teen blowing out her candles.

Patridge’s “The Hills” co-star Brody Jenner was among those to share his condolences on her Instagram post, writing: “So so sorry for your loss Audrina. This is heartbreaking. Sending love to you and the family.”

Rachel Bilson added, “Audrina! I’m so so sorry! ❤️🙏 sending all the love and light to you and your family.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe shared, “I can’t even imagine that sort of pain. I’m so sorry,” while Ashley Greene wrote, “Sending you and your family lots of love ❤️”

Kristin Cavallari said, “Omgggg this kills me,” as Paris Hilton commented, “😢 I’m sorry for your loss💔”