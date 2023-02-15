The Queen Consort is bringing history back.

In a post this week on Instagram, the British Royal Family announced that Camilla will be wearing Queen Mary’s crown at King Charles’ coronation in May.

The post explained that the crown has been removed from its display at the Tower of London, with modification work set to be done ahead of the coronation.

“The Crown will be worn by The Queen Consort, which is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the Coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being made,” the post said.

“In tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, the Crown will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds. The diamonds were part of Queen Elizabeth II’s personal jewellery collection for many years and were often worn by Her late Majesty as brooches.”

The slideshow in the post also explained, “Four of the Crown’s eight detachable arches will be removed to create a different impression to when it was first worn in 1911.

Queen Mary was the wife of King-Emperor George V, the grandfather of Elizabeth II. She lived from 1867 to 1953, and served as Queen Consort during her husband’s reign, from 1910 to 1936.

King Charles and Camilla’s coronation will take place on May 6.