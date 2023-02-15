Click to share this via email

Jennifer Coolidge may have been the target of a trespasser.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources say the “White Lotus” star called the cops after a man got onto her property last month.

Coolidge saw that the man had trespassed last month while reviewing security footage from her house in the L.A. area.

The footage apparently showed the man attempting to open her security gate, before finally jumping over it, walking around her property, and then leaving.

After police were called, a report was taken, but no arrests have been made, and TMZ suggests the man may have simply been a transient in the area.

Celebrity homes are frequently subject to trespass ad intrusion attempts, including last fall, when a man was arrested attempting to intrude into Kim Kardashian’s California home.