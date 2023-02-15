Click to share this via email

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are loving being a family of six.

Over the weekend, Lively revealed they’d welcomed their fourth child as she shared a photo of the couple posing with Reynolds’ mom Tammy, showing her without a baby bump.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy,” wrote the “Gossip Girl” star.

The new addition joins daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8.

A source has since told People, “Blake and Ryan are amazing together. Ryan is a great dad. He is very sweet to Blake. They are very excited about the new baby. The older siblings have adjusted great.

“Blake is the best mom,” they added.

“She is surrounded by friends that shower her with gifts for all the kids. She and Ryan are a favourite couple. It’s a goal for many of Blake’s friends to have what she has.”

Lively and Reynolds tied the knot in South Carolina back in September 2012.

The actress revealed they were expecting another addition to the family in September while posing for photographers at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City.